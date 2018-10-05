Creedence Clearwater Revival Catalog Gets the Deluxe Box Set Treatment

A 50th anniversary Creedence Clearwater Revival box set will be released by Craft Recordings on November 30
The deluxe offering gathers the seminal rock band’s entire seven-album studio output: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys, Cosmo's Factory, Pendulum and Mardi Gras. Among the many tracks featured include classic rock staples like "Bad Moon Rising," "Down on the Corner," "Fortunate Son," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?," "Proud Mary," "Born on the Bayou," "Travelin' Band" and "Up Around the Bend."
Each album in the Craft collection has been mastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios and pressed on 180-gram vinyl.
Commented Abbey Road Studios engineer Miles Showell about the half-speed transferring process: "I've tried to be as authentic as I could, and just make it sound like music. Not over-hyped, not over-processed. Up until now a lot of processing has been done on these recordings, so my approach was to strip them right back and just expose them for what they are—because what they are is great music."
Other features include tip-on jackets replicating the original album packaging and an 80-page book featuring new liner notes from music journalist Roy Trakin, archival photos and reproductions of band ephemera.
You can pre-order the Creedence Clearwater Revival Complete Studio Albums Box Set here. Check out the track list for each album below.
About Creedence Clearwater Revival (1968):
Liner notes extract: "Released in the summer of 1968, Creedence Clearwater Revival begins with the faint sound of gongs, then the rat-a-tat of Doug "Cosmo" Clifford's snare drum before John's snarling take on Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put a Spell on You," announcing the arrival of an important new rock 'n' roll voice."
Track Listing
Side A:
I Put a Spell on You
The Working Man
Suzie Q
Side B:
Ninety Nine (And a Half Won't Do)
Get Down Woman
Porterville
Gloomy
Walk on the Water
About Bayou Country (1969):
Liner notes extract: "Instead of delving into the underground," Fogerty told Uncut's Bud Scoppa, "...my Elvis-and-Beatles upbringing came directly into play. And I was able to write songs that would go on Top 40 radio, because that's what I had wanted to do since I was four. I wanted to make hit singles."
Track Listing
Side A:
Born on the Bayou
Bootleg
Graveyard Train
Side B:
Good Golly Miss Molly
Penthouse Pauper
Proud Mary
Keep on Chooglin'
About Green River (1969):
Liner notes extract: "The album became the band's first chart-topper, lodging at #1 on the Billboard 200 for the entire month of October, in between Blind Faith and Abbey Road, fulfilling their ambition to become the American Beatles."
Track Listing
Side A:
Green River
Commotion
Tombstone Shadow
Wrote a Song for Everyone
Side B:
Bad Moon Rising
Lodi
Cross-tie Walker
Sinister Purpose
The Night Time Is the Right Time
About Willy and the Poor Boys (1969):
Liner notes extract: "It's a very powerful anti-war message, but even more so, it's an anti-class-bias message," Fogerty told Uncut's Bud Scoppa in 2006. "When I sing it now, it still has teeth."
Track Listing
Side A:
Down on the Corner
It Came Out of the Sky
Cotton Fields
Poorboy Shuffle
Feelin' Blue
Side B:
Fortunate Son
Don't Look Now (It Ain't You or Me)
The Midnight Special
Side O' the Road
Effigy
About Cosmo's Factory (1970):
Liner notes extract: "Cosmo's Factory represents the apogee of Creedence Clearwater Revival, playing like a greatest hits album despite the fact the songs (and covers) are all appearing on disc for the first time..."
Track Listing
Side A:
Ramble Tamble
Before You Accuse Me
Travelin' Band
Ooby Dooby
Lookin' Out My Back Door
Run Through the Jungle
Side B:
Up Around the Bend
My Baby Left Me
Who'll Stop the Rain
I Heard It Through the Grapevine
Long As I Can See the Light
About Pendulum (1970):
Liner notes extract: "With Pendulum, the band decided to experiment in the manner of Sgt. Pepper, without any preconceived ideas, which ran against Fogerty's notions of organization and control..."
Track Listing
Side A:
Pagan Baby
Sailor's Lament
Chameleon
Have You Ever Seen the Rain?
(Wish I Could) Hideaway
Side B:
Born to Move
Hey Tonight
It's Just a Thought
Molina
Rude Awakening #2
About Mardi Gras (1972):
Liner notes extract: "...the now-threesome went into the studio in the spring of 1971 to record a new single, "Sweet Hitch-Hiker," with the B-side a song written and sung by Stu Cook, "Door to Door," an amiable rockabilly number. "Sweet Hitch-Hiker" would be the band's last Top 10 single, reaching #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. "
Track Listing
Side A:
Lookin' for a Reason
Take It Like a Friend
Need Someone to Hold
Tearin' Up the Country
Someday Never Comes
Side B:
What Are You Going to Do
Sail Away
Hello Mary Lou
Door to Door
Sweet Hitch-Hiker