Creedence Clearwater Revival Catalog Gets the Deluxe Box Set Treatment

A 50th anniversary Creedence Clearwater Revival box set will be released by Craft Recordings on November 30

The deluxe offering gathers the seminal rock band’s entire seven-album studio output: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys, Cosmo's Factory, Pendulum and Mardi Gras. Among the many tracks featured include classic rock staples like "Bad Moon Rising," "Down on the Corner," "Fortunate Son," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?," "Proud Mary," "Born on the Bayou," "Travelin' Band" and "Up Around the Bend."

Each album in the Craft collection has been mastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios and pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

Commented Abbey Road Studios engineer Miles Showell about the half-speed transferring process: "I've tried to be as authentic as I could, and just make it sound like music. Not over-hyped, not over-processed. Up until now a lot of processing has been done on these recordings, so my approach was to strip them right back and just expose them for what they are—because what they are is great music."

Other features include tip-on jackets replicating the original album packaging and an 80-page book featuring new liner notes from music journalist Roy Trakin, archival photos and reproductions of band ephemera.

You can pre-order the Creedence Clearwater Revival Complete Studio Albums Box Set here. Check out the track list for each album below.

About Creedence Clearwater Revival (1968):

Liner notes extract: "Released in the summer of 1968, Creedence Clearwater Revival begins with the faint sound of gongs, then the rat-a-tat of Doug "Cosmo" Clifford's snare drum before John's snarling take on Screamin' Jay Hawkins' "I Put a Spell on You," announcing the arrival of an important new rock 'n' roll voice."

Track Listing

Side A:

I Put a Spell on You

The Working Man

Suzie Q

Side B:

Ninety Nine (And a Half Won't Do)

Get Down Woman

Porterville

Gloomy

Walk on the Water

About Bayou Country (1969):

Liner notes extract: "Instead of delving into the underground," Fogerty told Uncut's Bud Scoppa, "...my Elvis-and-Beatles upbringing came directly into play. And I was able to write songs that would go on Top 40 radio, because that's what I had wanted to do since I was four. I wanted to make hit singles."

Track Listing

Side A:

Born on the Bayou

Bootleg

Graveyard Train

Side B:

Good Golly Miss Molly

Penthouse Pauper

Proud Mary

Keep on Chooglin'

About Green River (1969):

Liner notes extract: "The album became the band's first chart-topper, lodging at #1 on the Billboard 200 for the entire month of October, in between Blind Faith and Abbey Road, fulfilling their ambition to become the American Beatles."

Track Listing

Side A:

Green River

Commotion

Tombstone Shadow

Wrote a Song for Everyone

Side B:

Bad Moon Rising

Lodi

Cross-tie Walker

Sinister Purpose

The Night Time Is the Right Time

About Willy and the Poor Boys (1969):

Liner notes extract: "It's a very powerful anti-war message, but even more so, it's an anti-class-bias message," Fogerty told Uncut's Bud Scoppa in 2006. "When I sing it now, it still has teeth."

Track Listing

Side A:

Down on the Corner

It Came Out of the Sky

Cotton Fields

Poorboy Shuffle

Feelin' Blue

Side B:

Fortunate Son

Don't Look Now (It Ain't You or Me)

The Midnight Special

Side O' the Road

Effigy

About Cosmo's Factory (1970):

Liner notes extract: "Cosmo's Factory represents the apogee of Creedence Clearwater Revival, playing like a greatest hits album despite the fact the songs (and covers) are all appearing on disc for the first time..."

Track Listing

Side A:

Ramble Tamble

Before You Accuse Me

Travelin' Band

Ooby Dooby

Lookin' Out My Back Door

Run Through the Jungle

Side B:

Up Around the Bend

My Baby Left Me

Who'll Stop the Rain

I Heard It Through the Grapevine

Long As I Can See the Light

About Pendulum (1970):

Liner notes extract: "With Pendulum, the band decided to experiment in the manner of Sgt. Pepper, without any preconceived ideas, which ran against Fogerty's notions of organization and control..."

Track Listing

Side A:

Pagan Baby

Sailor's Lament

Chameleon

Have You Ever Seen the Rain?

(Wish I Could) Hideaway

Side B:

Born to Move

Hey Tonight

It's Just a Thought

Molina

Rude Awakening #2

About Mardi Gras (1972):

Liner notes extract: "...the now-threesome went into the studio in the spring of 1971 to record a new single, "Sweet Hitch-Hiker," with the B-side a song written and sung by Stu Cook, "Door to Door," an amiable rockabilly number. "Sweet Hitch-Hiker" would be the band's last Top 10 single, reaching #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. "

Track Listing

Side A:

Lookin' for a Reason

Take It Like a Friend

Need Someone to Hold

Tearin' Up the Country

Someday Never Comes

Side B:

What Are You Going to Do

Sail Away

Hello Mary Lou

Door to Door

Sweet Hitch-Hiker