Crobot Premiere New Song, "Full Moon Howl" — Exclusive

Fresh off their spring headline tour, Pennsylvania rockers Crobot return today with their new single, "Full Moon Howl," which you can check out below.

The track screams with attitude, bursting with monster guitar riffs and a manic bass line.

"Full Moon Howl" is a bonus track from the band's new deluxe reissue of their debut album, Something Supernatural.

Crobot are releasing two deluxe components to the album: The Something Supernatural Full Moon Edition, a deluxe digital album featuring four new tracks, and the Full Moon Howl LP, a limited-edition 10-inch picture disc featuring four new tracks and a never-before-released live track.

Crobot will join Volbeat and Anthrax for a North American arena tour April 24 to June 2. You can check out their current tour dates below.

The band includes Brandon Yeagley (lead vocals, harmonica), Chris Bishop (guitar, vocals), Jake Figueroa (bass) and Paul Figueroa (drums). For more about Crobot, visit crobotband.com.

Catch Crobot on the road in the following cities:

Headlining Dates:

4/16 – Midland, TX – Blue Max

4/19 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red

4/20 – West Hollywood, CA – Viper Room

4/21 – Las Vegas, NV - LVCS

With Volbeat & Anthrax:

4/24 – Denver, CO – 1stBAND Center

4/25 – Rapid City, SD – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

4/27 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

4/28 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

4/29 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

5/1 – Grand Prairie, AB – Revolution Place

5/2 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

5/3 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Stampede Central

5/4 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

5/6 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

5/7 – Grand Forks, ND – Ralph Englestad Arena

5/12 – Oshawa, ON – General Motors Centre

5/14 – Quebec City, QC – Quebec Colisee Pepsi

5/15 – Montreal, QC – CEPSUM Montreal

5/18 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Events Center

5/19 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

5/20 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

5/22 – Sioux City, IA – Tyson IBF Events Center

5/27 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Grand Prairie

5/28 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

5/31 – St Louis, MO – Outdoors at Pop’s

6/2 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

Festivals:

5/9-Somerse, WI – Float Rite Amphitheater – Northern Invasion

5/17-Columbus, OH – Columbus Crew Stadium – Rock on the Range

5/23 – Pryor, OK – Pryor Creek Music Festival – Rocklahoma

5/24 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – River City Rockfest

5/30 – Kansas City, MO – Liberty Memorial Park – KC Rockfest