Crypt Sermon Premiere New Track, "Out of the Garden"

Have you heard of Philly-based doom-bringers Crypt Sermon? Well we recently got turned on to this band, and we like what we're hearing. Drawing from such classic metal acts as Mercyful Fate and Black Sabbath with Ronnie James Dio, Crypt Sermon build songs around massive riffs and infuse those songs with some unexpectedly ripping guitar solos.

But don't take our word for it. Have a listen to "Out of the Garden" from their forthcoming debut full-length of the same name.

MORE ABOUT CRYPT SERMON:

Philadelphia-based doom powerhouse CRYPT SERMON released its stunning first demo via underground tastemakers Dark Descent to wide critical acclaim, and has just announced plans for its next darkened offering. The project itself is new, but the musicians behind it have spent combined decades honing their skills and perfecting their vision. Crypt Sermon features members of Ashencult, Hivelords, Infiltrator, Trenchrot, and Labyrinthine.

Drawing heavily upon Solitude Aeturnus, Candlemass, Mercyful Fate, and Dio-era Black Sabbath, Crypt Sermon amalgamizes the absolute best of traditional heavy metal and doom metal. Its members focus on excellent musicianship and well-crafted songs. They truly care about writing heavy riffs and killer solos - not just tuning their guitars low. This rsing force truly stands out among a sea of bands whose vocalists can't be understood through their beards.

In the early days of 2015, the band will release their debut-full length, Out of the Garden, on CD/LP/digital format through Dark Descent once more. The breathtaking cover art was painted by the band's vocalist Brooks Wilson.

The Obelisk praised the band's "shred-prone doom, given to the trenchant atmospherics of The Gates of Slumber or a rawer Magic Circle, while No Clean Singing noted, "The mainly mid-paced music is anchored by huge, burly, infectious riffs and a bone-breaking rhythm section, and the dark melodies are as hook-filled as they are atmospheric. Each song also features screaming, white-hot guitar solos that light up the music like phosphorus flares." Dead Rhetoric wrote, simply, that "Philadelphia's Crypt Sermon are the clear-cut, unabashed definition of what an epic doom metal band should be."

CRYPT SERMON is:

Brooks Wilson - Vocals

Steve Jansson - Lead and Rhythm Guitars

James Lipczynski - Rhythm Guitars

Will Mellor - Bass Guitar

Enrique Sagarnaga - Drums