The Cult have just released a new music video for the track "Honey From A Knife." Watch it below.

"Wealth and beauty, to a man who will not relinquish them, are like a knife covered with honey which, even before he has had the pleasure of eating the honey, cuts the tongue of the child that licks it," said frontman Ian Astbury of the song's theme.

"Honey From A Knife" is the latest video taken from the band's latest album, Choice of Weapon (buy on iTunes), which was released earlier this year.