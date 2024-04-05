“It’s not the world’s greatest solo, but we spent hours on it”: Session legend Dann Huff recalls recording with Michael Jackson and Shania Twain – and begging Michael Bolton to let him play a solo with a Peavey acoustic

By Phil Weller
published

Huff recounts his session contributions during a new in-depth interview – and explains how his heavily-modded ‘64 Strat “cut through the synthesizers of the ‘80s” and put him in great demand

Dan Huff
(Image credit: Vertex Effects YouTube)

Vertex Effects has continued its heritage of intriguing interviews with session gurus by chewing the fat with Dann Huff – a seasoned guitarist whose session credits include cuts with Michael Jackson, Michael Bolton, and Shania Twain.

Following conversations with Dean Parks and Ray Parker Jr, Vertex's latest interview sees Huff dissect some of his most notable features – and reflect on Michael Bolton's meticulous approach in the studio.

