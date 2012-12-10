Danelectro Auctions Guitars for Charity; Models Signed by Tom Petty, John Mayer

For the third time in a month, the gang at Danelectro has listed artist-autographed Danelectro guitars on eBay — with all proceeds going to a good cause.

This time, two guitars are on the auction block; one is signed by Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and one by John Mayer. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the guitars will go to the SKJ Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya. The orphanage is home to 135 children and includes a school that educates children from the orphanage and the local community.

Petty & Co. signed a Lime Green Danelectro 1967 model. Mayer signed a Midnight blue Danelectro 1967 model while backstage at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

