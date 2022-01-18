D'Angelico unveils new, mid-priced Premier Bedford, EXL-1 electric guitars, new Sky Blue finish for Premier SS, DC, Mini DC models

The guitar industry's release season is very much in full swing, and D'Angelico has joined in on the fun, announcing new-for-2022 updates and additions to its lineup of electric and acoustic guitars.

The news is headlined by the return of the much-loved Bedford and EXL-1 electric guitars to the company's mid-priced Premier series lineup, while elsewhere in the Premier series, select acoustics and electrics have been updated with new finish options.

Scroll down to learn more about what the legendary New York guitar-maker has up its sleeve for 2022.

Premier Bedford

For 2022, the offset Bedford has returned to the Premier series. The guitar is built with either a mahogany (with the Sky Blue finish) or basswood (with Black Flake and Oxblood finishes) body and a C-shaped maple scarf neck boasting an ovangkol fretboard with 22 frets and white pearloid block inlays.

The Premier Bedford is powered by a pair of Seymour Duncan-designed P90s, controlled by individual volume and tone knobs and a three-way blade pickup switch.

Elsewhere, the guitar boasts a chrome Tune-O-Matic bridge with a 6-point trem and a set of Grover Rotomatic tuners.

The D'Angelico Premier Bedford is available now – in Sky Blue, Oxblood and Black Flake finishes – for $849.

Premier EXL-1

Also returning to the Premier series for 2022 is the EXL-1 archtop. The guitar features a laminated spruce top and laminated flame maple back and sides, a C-shaped maple neck, and an ovangkol fretboard boasting 22 frets with white pearloid block inlays.

Sonically, the guitar boasts a single floating Seymour Duncan-designed mini-humbucker, with a minimalist control set of one volume and one tone knob.

Also aboard the EXL-1 is an ovangkol bridge with a stairstep tailpiece, plus a set of Grover Rotomatic tuners.

The D'Angelico Premier EXL-1 is available now – in Satin Walnut and Satin Honey Blonde finishes – for $999.

Sky Blue Premier Mini DC, Premier DC, Premier SS

Elsewhere in D'Angelico's Premier series, a classy new Sky Blue finish has been introduced to the Premier Mini DC, Premier DC and Premier SS models.

Otherwise, the trio of guitars remain the same, with C-shaped maple necks boasting 22-fret ovangkol fretboards and a pair of Seymour Duncan-designed humbuckers – controlled by two volume and two tone knobs, and a three-way toggle switch.

All three guitars feature chrome Tune-O-Matic bridges and Grover Rotomatic tuners.

The D'Angelico Premier Mini DC, Premier DC and Premier SS models are all available now – in Black Flake, Ocean Turquoise, Fiesta Red, Champagne and Sky Blue finishes – for $899.

Premier LS acoustics – Satin Vintage Sunburst

Finally, each of D'Angelico's Premier LS acoustics – the Tammany, Gramercy, Lexington, Bowery and Fulton – have been upgraded with a new Satin Vintage Sunburst finish.

For more info on these updates and the company's entire line of guitars, stop by D'Angelico.