The Darkness Post Lyric Video for "Every Inch Of You"

British rockers the Darkness have just posted a (somewhat NSFW) new lyric video for the song "Every Inch of You," which is taken from their upcoming album, Hot Cakes. Watch it below.

"Hot Cakes has a nice raw feel to it like the first album had," said singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins recently of the band's first new album in seven years, "with occasional luxurious moments akin to the second. We're proud of the songs and we can't wait for people to hear them. We've been playing a lot of the material from the album in the live set for some time now. Each time we play a new song it feels like a deep powerful thrust in a frenzied love ritual between us and our fans."

Hot Cakes is set for an August 21 release date.