Dave Grohl to Auction Guitars and Other Gear on Reverb.com

Dave Grohl has partnered with Reverb.com, the online musical instrument marketplace, for the Dave Grohl “Play” Reverb Auction. The auction features guitars, drums and more that mirror the equipment used by Grohl during the making of Play, his two-part mini-documentary that features a 23-minute, one-man-band song performed live by the musician on seven different instruments.

All gear in the auction is signed by Grohl, and proceeds will go to organizations that help young generations of musicians “just play.” The auction launches on Tuesday, October 9.

Said Grohl in a statement: “When I take my kids to their music lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. I’m inspired by watching that process.”

He continued: “Even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out. It’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve what you’ve learned."

Beginning on October 9 fans can bid on music gear donated by Fender, Gibson, Gretsch, DW Drums, Ludwig, Made By Maple, and Zildjian—all signed by Grohl. Proceeds from the auction will benefit several organizations that make it possible for young musicians to learn and grow.

Said Grohl: “Seeing my own kids start to play music and take lessons brings me back to the time when I was their age, chipping away at it and learning from my mistakes. It’s a lifelong obsession, but at the end of the day—just like any kid—the reward is just to play.”

To preview the items that will be available in the Dave Grohl “Play” Reverb Auction, visit Reverb.com. Below, check out Grohl signing two of the guitars that will be available.