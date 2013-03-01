David Bowie Streaming New Album, 'The Next Day,' on iTunes

David Bowie is streaming his new album, The Next Day, on iTunes. You can check out the entire album until its official release on March 12.

The Next Day, which features a heavy dose of Earl Slick on guitar, is Bowie's first album of new studio material since 2003's Reality. It features the single "Where Are We Now — which is already available for download ($1.29) at iTunes — and "The Stars (Are Out Tonight)," the video for which was released last week. You can check out the video below.

Listen to the entire album right here, or, to speed things up a bit, head to the iTunes homepage or Music page and look for the gigantic David Bowie The Next Day image.

Here's the complete tracklisting for both versions of The Next Day (above and below the video):

Standard Version:

01. The Next Day 3:51

02. Dirty Boys 2:58

03. The Stars (Are Out Tonight) 3:56

04. Love Is Lost 3:57

05. Where Are We Now? 4:08

06. Valentine's Day 3:01

07. If You Can See Me 3:16

08. I'd Rather Be High 3:53

09. Boss Of Me 4:09

10. Dancing Out In Space 3:24

11. How Does The Grass Grow 4:33

12. (You Will) Set The World On Fire 3:30

13. You Feel So Lonely You Could Die 4:41

14. Heat 4:25

Deluxe Version

15. So She 2:31

16. I'll Take You There 2:44

17. Plan 2:34