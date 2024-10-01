“It certainly would pass a blindfold comparison with me. Why wouldn’t it?” David Gilmour says he can't tell the difference between his signature Fender and his original Black Strat

Unbothered by letting go of his most famous – not to mention valuable – six-string tool, Gilmour tells GW that his signature Fender Black Strat does the job of the original perfectly well

David Gilmour performs at Circo Massimo in Rome, Italy on September 27, 2024
Back in 2019, David Gilmour's iconic black Stratocaster shattered records when it was sold at auction for an incredible $3,975,000, making it at the time the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction (indeed, today it remains the most expensive non-Kurt-Cobain-related guitar to ever go under the hammer).

Its history speaks for itself – it was Gilmour's main guitar during Pink Floyd's golden era, during which the band recorded two of the best-selling albums of all time, and was used by Gilmour to record both the solos for Comfortably Numb, ranked (together) by this very publication as the third greatest guitar solo ever recorded. That said, Gilmour has lost no sleep over his decision to part ways with the Strat.

