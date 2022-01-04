David Lee Roth cancels his entire Las Vegas residency

David Lee Roth has canceled the entirety of his forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

Following the news last week that the former Van Halen singer had called off the first two dates of his residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, it has now been confirmed that the entire run of shows will no longer go ahead.

No official statement has been released from Roth or his camp yet regarding the axing of the whole residency, though the musician's representatives explained last week that the cancelation of his December 31 and January 1 shows was “due to unforeseen circumstances related to Covid” and “out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows”.

They added that “refunds will be automatically processed, and ticket holders will be notified directly.

With regard to specific dates canceled, Roth's shows on January 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 are no longer going ahead.

Unless Roth's plans change, his Las Vegas residency offered fans the last chance to see him live before his retirement from music.

Back in October, Diamond Dave announced in an interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal that he'd be “throwing in the shoes” following the residency. “I’m not going to explain the statement,” he said. “The explanation is in a safe. These are my last shows.”

In the same interview, Roth touched upon the death of his former bandmate, Eddie Van Halen.

“I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter,” he said. “I thought I might have been the first, frankly. I might have thought the Marlboro Man would've got me... And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

He concluded: “I've given you all I've got to give. It's been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I'll miss you all. Stay frosty.”

Last month, David Lee Roth made headlines after he claimed the striped design of Eddie Van Halen's famous Frankenstein guitar was his doing.

However, his claim was rejected by Guitar World contributor, EVH guitar expert and co-author of Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen Chris Gill, who said Roth's recollection of the design was a “complete revisionist fabrication”.