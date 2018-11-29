Dead and Company Announce 2019 American Tour Dates

Dead and Company have announced a 2019 American tour.
The Grateful Dead offshoot—comprised of John Mayer, former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, former Allman Brothers Band bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti—will hit the road on May 31, and tour the country until July 6.
The band's itinerary, which you can check out in full below, includes two shows each at Chicago's Wrigley Field, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, Boulder, CO's Folsom Field and The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA.
For tickets and more info, head on over to deadandcompany.com.
Dead and Company 2018 tour dates:
May 31 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 7 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 8 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
June 12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 14 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
June 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
June 22 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 23 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
June 26 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 2 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 5 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
July 6 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field