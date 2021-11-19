These 5 custom-painted Dead & Company D’Angelico guitars raised more than $160K in a charity auction

Dead & Company have auctioned off five customised D’Angelico Deluxe Bob Weir Bedford signature models, raising over $160,000 in the process.

Each of the five instruments features a custom paint job from artist mister e, commemorating gigs in Boston, Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles and the ‘Full Tour’.

(Image credit: Dead And Company)

Alongside painting, mister e used a collage technique to decorate the instruments, including scraps of Grateful Dead songbooks, Dancing Bear stamps and even selected lyrics from Truckin’.

(Image credit: Dead And Company)

“As an artist it's an honor to paint these guitars to raise money for a great cause,” said mister e. “But as a guitar player and fan of the Dead for years, it is truly humbling to be working with Bob Weir and Dead & Co.”

The guitar auctions – in aid of the charities HeadCount, Reverb and a variety of Dead Family Non-Profits - raised a grand total of $163,750. The ‘Full Tour’ guitar sold for the largest amount, representing almost a third of the final total, at $52,000.

For more information on the auction, head to the D’Angelico site.