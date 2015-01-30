Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Vinnie Stigma of Agnostic Front!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month we're giving you the chance to ask Agnostic Front guitarist, and New York hardcore legend, Vinnie Stigma anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Vinnie Stigma" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Here's "Gotta Go" from 1998's Something's Gotta Give

Watch Agnostic Front's "My Life My Way"

MORE ABOUT AGNOSTIC FRONT

New York hardcore pioneers AGNOSTIC FRONT have announced the details for their upcoming eleventh album, The American Dream Died.

Commented singer Roger Miret: "We chose this title because we want to open up people's eyes to what's going on in this country. We have a lot to say. Not everyone realizes that our government and the people who run this country are so corrupt, greedy and ruthless. We need to educate the ones we reach. We're losing our values. We address real issues from full blown corruption and scandals to unjust police abuse and brutality. Everything's we stood for as a country is going down the drain. But we still somewhat have our freedom of speech. We're expressing it all through this record while we can."

The American Dream Died was produced by MADBALL singer Freddy Cricien and engineered, mixed and mastered by Paul Miner (H2O, TERROR) and will be released April 4 (Europe) and April 7 (N. America), 2015 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The record will feature guest appearances by Cricien, Toby Morse (H2O) and Lou Koller (SICK OF IT ALL).

The American Dream Died track list:

01. Intro

02. The American Died

03. Police Violence

04. Only In America

05. Test Of Time

06. We Walk The Line

07. Never Walk Alone feat. Freddy Cricien, Toby Morse & Lou Koller

08. Enough Is Enough

09. I Can't Relate

10. Old New York

11. Social Justice

12. Reasonable Doubt

13. No War Fuck You

14. Attack!

15. A Wise Man

16. Just Like Yesterday

These rarely confronted and always respected leaders of hardcore were established as one of the meanest-sounding bands in the emerging punk genre, helping to initiate the term "hardcore," and placing an entire uproar on the New York map by association. From the start, AGNOSTIC FRONT released a catalogue of fast and violent punk tunes consisting of distinctive and aggressive drumming, fuming guitars, overdriven bass work, and a non-stop barrage of chaotic shouting.

AGNOSTIC FRONT’s latest record, My Life My Way, was released on March 22, 2011. It features 13 powerful and anthemic songs laid down by Erik Rutan (MADBALL, GOATWHORE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, etc.) at his Mana Recording Studio in Tampa, FL under the watchful guide of producer Freddy Cricien of MADBALL. The record was mastered by none other than Alan Douches (NILE, MASTODON, etc.).

Upcoming AGNOSTIC FRONT tour dates:

03/18/15 Back Booth – Orlando, FL

03/19/15 Churchill’s – Miami, FL

03/20/15 Orpheum – Tampa, FL

03/22/15 Back Booth – Orlando, FL

03/21/15 La Repuesta – Santurce, PR

03/22/15 Burro Bar – Jacksonville, FL

04/12/15 Rock Bar Theater – San Jose, CA