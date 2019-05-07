Death Angel Premiere “The Pack” Playthrough Video

As most thrash fans know by now, Death Angel will be releasing a new album, Humanicide, May 31 via Nuclear Blast. Lucky for you, we've got an exclusive playthrough video of "The Pack" — one of the standout tracks from the new disc — right here. Above, watch as Death Angel guitarists Rob Cavestany and Ted Aguilar weave their way through the energy-fueled tune.

“The song has a very anthemic feel and a fist-pumping, festival type of vibe,” Cavestany says — and he's not kidding.

According to a press release, the album title refers to "a plain in which humans, after generations of violence, regression and hate, have finally extinguished themselves into dust. The wasteland they left behind is populated only by those creatures that passionately depend on their pack for survival: the wolves. Gnashing their teeth and struggling to survive in an abandoned world, the wolves are back and galloping fiercely across the cover of the album," which you can check out below.



Death Angel on Tour:

May 7 – Memphis, TN - The Cannery

May 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

May 9 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

May 10 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater (+LIFE OF AGONY)

May 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise

May 12 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft at The Chance*

May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street*

May 15 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes*

May 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad*

May 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red*

May 18 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go*

May 19 - San Francisco, CA - DN Lounge*

*No OVERKILL