Deep Purple have announced two new live albums, both of which will be released August 28.

From the Setting Sun... (in Wacken), was recorded at the Wacken Open Air festival in 2013. ...To the Rising Sun (in Tokyo) was recorded at the Nippon Budokan, Tokyo in April 2014.

The albums are being released on 2CD+DVD, DVD, Blu-ray (Tokyo performance), Blu-ray 3D (Wacken performance) and 3LP Gatefold via earMUSIC.