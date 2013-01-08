Deep Purple Post Teaser Video for New Album

Legendary rockers Deep Purple have posted a short, sparse clip of music from their upcoming new album, which at the moment only bears a question mark as its title. Watch the teaser video below.

"The title of our new album is still a question mark to all of us," Ian Gillian said last month. "We have recorded a new album, and it's a fantastic collection of songs. At the moment that's the only affirmative point we can offer."

After being written mainly in Europe, the disc was recorded and mixed in Nashville, Tennessee, with producer Bob Ezrin. Song titles will include "Out Of Hand," "Hell To Pay," "Weirdistan," "Uncommon Man" and "Above And Beyond," the last of which being a tribute to the band's longtime keyboard player Jon Lord, who passed away last year.

The follow-up to 2005's Rapture Of The Deep is due in late April.