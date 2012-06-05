Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen on 'Rock of Ages': "I’d Be Up for Actually Being in the House Band"

Even before Tom Cruise was set to star in the motion picture adaption of Rock of Ages, the Broadway musical has been generating serious buzz for its fun and often hilarious take on the rock music of the 1980s.

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen recently spoke to Attention Deficit Delirium's Bryan Reesman about the band's involvement in the play and the movie. When asked his thoughts on the play — which, of course, bears the name of his band's 1983 hit — Collen replied:

"I think the play is great, and I think we are going to be in the play. It went through the legal things, but they hadn’t got it sorted out in time [when] the play was going up, although it was the title of one of our songs. They didn’t get it ready in time, and with the movie it’s a whole different set of rules. They actually went through all the proper channels, and everything got sorted out. Payment got sorted out beforehand. I do believe they are going to revisit the play after the movie comes out. If it’s a success, they’ll add more stuff in it [the show], and we’re totally up for that. I’d even be up for actually being in the house band for awhile, which would be hilarious. I think it would be great fun."

For more on Rock of Ages and Def Leppard, head here for the full interview.