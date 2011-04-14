Def Leppard to Release First-Ever Live Album

Def Leppard have confirmed June 7th as the release date for their first-ever live album, Mirrorball (Bludgeon Riffola/Mailboat Records), which will be available exclusively at Walmart & Sam’s Club locations in the United States and Canada.

The album will include a 50-minute DVD that contains live performances and intimate backstage footage of the band captured on the road. A special limited vinyl edition will also be made available. Mirrorball will also be available online, marking the first time the band’s music will officially be made available for digital purchase. Def Leppard will also be releasing their new community-based website in May, which is being developed to be the ultimate Def Leppard fan experience and go-to destination for all things on the band.

"To be able to say at last, we have a live album out and it be a three-disc package which includes a DVD makes me very happy," says singer Joe Elliot. "It's the soundtrack to our lives!"

Mirrorball was recorded across the world over the course of many of the band’s tour dates. The band has also added three new studio tracks: “Undefeated,” “It’s All About Believin’” and “Kings of the World.” Complete track listing can be seen below.

Def Leppard has also announced their return to U.S. stages with a 48-city summer tour kicking off on June 15th in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tickets for the Live Nation-produced tour are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com (for a list of dates, go to DefLeppard.com). Joining Def Leppard are Seattle rock legends Heart.

Mirrorball track list

Disc 1

01. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

02. Rocket

03. Animal

04. C'Mon C'Mon

05. Make Love Like A Man

06. Too Late For Love

07. Foolin'

08. Nine Lives

09. Love Bites

10. Rock On

Disc 2

01. Two Steps Behind

02. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

03. Switch 625

04. Hysteria

05. Armageddon It

06. Photograph

07. Pour Some Sugar On Me

08. Rock Of Ages

09. Let's Get Rocked

10. Action

11. Bad Actress

12. Undefeated

13. Kings Of The World

14. It's All About Believin’