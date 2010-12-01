Def Leppard's Phil Collen to Perform at Guitar Center's "Sessions"

Phil Collen, lead guitarist for Def Leppard, one of the most recognized rock bands in the last 30 years, will make a special appearance and performance at the Hollywood Guitar Center as part of their "Sessions" series.

Collen is the axeman responsible for those unforgettable riffs on the bands multi-platinum albums Hysteria and Pyromania, in addition to the many albums that followed. Together, he and his bandmates in Def Leppard have sold over 65 million albums world-wide and continue to perform in sold-out arenas all over the world.

Join Phil for a special "Sessions" event as he discusses his 28+ year career with Def Leppard, his side-project Manraze (with Simon Laffy and Sex Pistols' Paul Cook), his extensive PC1 Jackson guitar line and his recent ventures into Nashville songwriting. Learn how Collen’s personal health and fitness regime helps him to stay energized and keep his creative center. The evening will also include an ending jam session with his writing partner, CJ Vanston, on keyboards and Leland Sklar on bass.

When: Friday, December 3rd

Performance: 7 – 9 PM

Where:

Guitar Center Hollywood

7425 West Sunset Blvd.

Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 874-1060

GuitarCenter.com/Events

FREE To The Public/Limited Capacity