Epiphone brings one of Gibson’s most desirable one-off finishes to the masses with Guitar Center-exclusive Widow Les Paul – but it’s been given a twist

Guitar Center has announced its latest store-exclusive electric guitar – an Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow, which resurrects one of Gibson's most sought-after limited-edition designs in a more affordable format.

Notably, it also brings back Gibson’s rare breed purple burst colorway, which got a limited-run release last year. Now the guitar store has brought it back – and given it some eye-popping color-matched binding – to a more affordable price point of $799 for a build it’s calling “a bold reinterpretation of a classic design”.

The mid-priced guitar, part of Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson range, marries “premium craftsmanship and striking aesthetics”, with a mahogany body bestowed with a flame maple top.

Mahogany has also been chosen for its modern medium C-profile neck, while ebony is used for its 22-fret fingerboard, which is completed with Pearloid block inlays.

Its Probucker Custom humbuckers have been modeled after Gibson Custom's well-loved pickups, with quintessential Les Paul versatility unlocked with its quartet of controls – a Volume and Tone for each ’bucker – and a three-way selector.

Expect “smooth, creamy tones” from the neck pickup, and “tight, focused clarity” from the bridge, which has been crafted with guitar solos in mind for “warm lows and sparkling highs” across its tonal spectrum.

The instrument’s seven-ply binding has been color-matched for a sleek look. Chrome hardware, including a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge with a Stop Bar tailpiece and Grover Rotomatic tuners, punctuate its styling.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NEW Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow Guitars | Demo and Overview with Nick Hames - YouTube Watch On

“Initially released as a limited-edition Les Paul Custom Black Widow in 2009, Gibson soon realized the sleek and striking colored binding and headstock was turning lots of heads,” says Guitar Center. “More colors were introduced, and the original run of Gibson Les Paul Widows now bring hefty, collector-level prices on the used market.

“The Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow limited-edition electric guitar offers a distinctive look and high-end features suited for players who demand both style and performance. From its flame maple top to its Probucker pickups and color-matched binding, this guitar delivers a premium playing experience.”

The guitar, priced at $799, is available exclusively from Guitar Center stores and online and is ready to help players unlock a purple patch in their playing.

Head to Guitar Center for more.

(Image credit: Guitar Center)

The release comes shortly after the dealer announced an exclusive Gretsch Streamliner with standout ‘cat-eye’ f-holes.

In related Guitar Center news, CEO Gabe Dalporto recently discussed how the retailer can beat Amazon and other digital competition as the threat of online retailers looms over the guitar market. Meanwhile, Guitar World readers have had their say on how the dealer can improve its store.