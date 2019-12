Florida-based death metal veterans Deicide have just premiered a new, claymation-style music video for their song "Conviction." Watch it below.

The clip features Glen Benton chasing after Jesus in a bizarrely animated world. The clip was directed by David Brodsky and Tim Kellen, with Kellen handling the animation.

"Conviction" comes from the band's most recent album, To Hell With God, which was released last year on Metal Blade.