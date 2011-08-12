Delta Bluesman "Honeyboy" Edwards Announces Retirement at Age 96

David "Honeyboy" Edwards, the 96-year-old blues singer and guitarist, has officially announced his retirement, as reported by AmericanBluesScene.com.

Michael Frank of Earwig Music, Edwards' label, released this statement: “Honeyboy Edwards has retired due to ongoing health issues. Send him a get-well note to mfrank@earwigmusic.com.”

Edwards has missed most of this year's scheduled performances.

Edwards is one of the last remaining great Delta bluesmen who recorded before WWII. His career started in 1942 when folklorist Alan Lomax recorded him in Clarksdale, Mississippi, for the Library Of Congress. Since then, Edwards has recorded regularly, including several tracks for Sun Records, Chess, ARC, Folkways, Trix, Roots, Testament, Evidence and other labels, including Earwig.

He has received two Grammy Awards and two Blues Music Awards and was inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame.