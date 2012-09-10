Dethklok Release "I Ejaculate Fire" Music Video, Announce Fall Tour Dates

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Dethalbum III, animated metal band Dethklok have just released a new clip for the album's opening track, "I Ejaculate Fire." Watch the literal-enough-to-be-NSFW clip below.

In other Dethklok news, the band will be hitting the road this fall with Machine Head, All That Remains, and the Black Dahlia Murder. Full dates for the tour can be found below the video.

Dethklok will release Dethalbum III on October 16 via Williams Street Records.

Dethklok 2012 Tour Dates