Dethklok Release "I Ejaculate Fire" Music Video, Announce Fall Tour Dates

In anticipation of the upcoming release of Dethalbum III, animated metal band Dethklok have just released a new clip for the album's opening track, "I Ejaculate Fire." Watch the literal-enough-to-be-NSFW clip below.
In other Dethklok news, the band will be hitting the road this fall with Machine Head, All That Remains, and the Black Dahlia Murder. Full dates for the tour can be found below the video.
Dethklok will release Dethalbum III on October 16 via Williams Street Records.
Dethklok 2012 Tour Dates
- 10/30 Norfolk, VA – Norva
- 10/31 Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
- 11/02 Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore
- 11/03 New York, NY – Roseland Ballroom
- 11/04 Worcester, MA – Palladium
- 11/05 Montreal, QC – Metropolis
- 11/07 Toronto, ON – Sound Academy
- 11/08 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
- 11/09 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion
- 11/10 Detroit, MI – Fillmore
- 11/11 Grand Rapids, MI – Orbit Room
- 11/13 Fargo, ND – The Venue
- 11/14 Minneapolis, MN – Myth
- 11/15 Milwaukee, WI – Rave / Eagles Club
- 11/16 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
- 11/17 Kansas City, MO – Midland
- 11/18 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
- 11/20 Denver, Co – Fillmore
- 11/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Great Salt Air
- 11/23 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
- 11/24 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
- 11/26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
- 11/27 Hollywood, CA – Palladium
- 11/28 Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
- 11/30 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
- 12/01 Austin, TX – Stubbs
- 12/02 Houston, TX House of Blues
- 12/04 Orlando, FL – House Of Blues
- 12/06 Chattanooga, TN – Track 29
- 12/07 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
- 12/08 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle