Devi Ever announces return to building guitar pedals

Devi Ever, the effects pedal brand that suspended operations back in 2018, has announced plans to continue designing and selling stompboxes.

The forthcoming pedals – which will be released in limited quantities – will continue to carry the Devi Ever brand name, though the builder behind the operation now goes by the name of Izzi Mouse.

In a statement posted to YouTube, Mouse said they were rebooting the Devi Ever series due to “personal reasons” and that they see building pedals as a way “to make ends meet financially” rather than a career path.

“I’m excited to hopefully set up a manufacturing process,” they said, “and a design that I can enjoy building and feel proud doing. If I can’t do that, I’m not going to do it.”

“I want to get back into it, hopefully reconnect with some people in the industry who I had some good interactions with, and it will be fun,” Mouse continued. “I don’t have plans currently to make it a big deal – I just want to do it for fun and in small batches.”

In previous periods of operation, the Devi Ever brand has been heralded for its collection of fuzz pedals, chief among which was Shoe Gazer Fuzz, used by Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine.

The return of Devi Ever has been met with a lukewarm reception, owing to its complicated relationship with its patrons following a failed Kickstarter campaign.

Back in 2012, Devi Ever launched a Kickstarter initiative for the Console: an open-sourced cartridge-based pedal that raised over $40,000 from supporters. Despite meeting its target, the brand wasn’t able to build a prototype and failed to pay refunds.

In 2015, the brand was purchased by Dwarfcraft after Mouse admitted they had mismanaged their funding and time in a 2013 update, though the independent pedal builder repurchased the Devi Ever name in 2016.

Image 1 of 3 Devi Ever Goddess Zero (Image credit: Devi Ever) Image 2 of 3 Devi Ever Hyperion (Image credit: Devi Ever) Image 3 of 3 Devi Ever Ruiner (Image credit: Devi Ever)

A following update from Mouse in 2017 insisted, “When I can pay you back, I will, and until that point, I can't,” though they were supposedly able to refund nearly 50% of the Kickstarter fund.

Responding to one commenter on YouTube who bemoaned the failed Console pedal, Mouse also said they hope to revisit the pedal in the future and that they’d “still love to see it come to fruition”.