Devin Townsend Aims to Make 'Ziltoid 2' a Feature-Length Film

You'd be hard-pressed to name anyone in the world of metal who is more prolific and consistently good than Devin Townsend.

Since joining the world of social media, Devin has been extremely transparent in talking to fans about new projects, and earlier today he revealed a juicy tidbit about his long-awaited sequel to 2007's Ziltoid the Omniscient.

"Not to let the cat out of the bag too early, "he wrote on Twitter, "But fuck it: Working on a scheme to make Ziltoid 2 a feature length (ghetto style) movie!"

Last year, Townsend released two news albums, Deconstruction and Ghost, which were both released on June 20.