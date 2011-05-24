Devin Townsend Project Launches Pre-Order Package for 'Deconstruction' and 'Ghost'

Devin Townshend has become one of the most talked about and sought-after artists of the year, thanks to the fanfair surrounding his last release, Addicted.

The cult of personality returns with two new albums on the way on June 21. Ghost and Deconstruction close out a four-part series that began with the Ki album. Now this double release is available for pre-order in three different packages at CMDistro.com.

In addition to the Deconstruction and Ghost 2CD package, fans can get one of the 500 "Special" bundles that contains both albums and a limited-edition 7-inch, "The Calm & The Storm," plus four digital songs from the already-completed Ghost II album.

For hardcore Devin fans, there also are 500 "Ultimate" bundles, which contain everything from the other packages plus a patch and exclusive T-shirt. All of these are available at www.CMDistro.com.

The Devin Townsend Project is also giving away a song from each of the two new records. Download the songs right here.

The Devin Townsend Project on tour: