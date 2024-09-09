“‘What are you still doing at home? You’re supposed to be on a flight going to Detroit to audition.’ That was my introduction to P-Funk”: DeWayne Blackbyrd McKnight on how he came to join George Clinton's legendary music collective

By
Contributions from
published

McKnight's journey to Parliament-Funkadelic started with him knocking on a stranger's door after hearing someone play guitar

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic&#039;s Blackbyrd McKnight perform on stage at Wilderness Festival on August 8, 2015 in Oxford, United Kingdom
L-R: George Clinton and DeWayne Blackbyrd McKnight (Image credit: Edu Hawkins/Redferns/Getty Images)

DeWayne “Blackbyrd” McKnight has played with a who's who of the jazz, funk, and fusion scenes. From being a member of The Headhunters to serving as Herbie Hancock's sideman, and yes, even having a brief tenure as the Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist, McKnight has cemented his position as a true guitar veteran.

It’s his role in George Clinton's Parliament-Funkadelic, however, that truly shaped the trajectory of his career and transformed him into a funk all-star.

