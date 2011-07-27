Diamond Plate Release New Track from 'Generation Why?'

Diamond Plate are streaming a new song, the title track from their upcoming debut album, Generation Why?, on YouTube now.

You can listen to the song right here.

The album is set to be released via Earache Records on August 9 in North America and August 29 in Europe. It was recorded with producer Neil Kernon (Judas Priest, Nevermore, Deicide, 3 Inches Of Blood).

Diamond Plate are hosting a record-release show and music video shoot on August 19 at Reggie's Rockclub in their hometown of Chicago. Fans are encouraged to show up and be part of the video for "At the Mountains of Madness." Shooting begins at 2:30 p.m.

See DIAMOND PLATE on tour in the U.S. with KITTIE and DIRGE WITHIN:

Aug 12 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli's Rock Garden

Aug 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Basement @ The Rave

Aug 14 - Joliet, IL - Mojoes

Aug 16 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Aug 18 - Louisville, KY - Phoenix Hill Tavern

Aug 20 - Battle Creek, MI - Planet Live

Aug 21 - Rockford, IL - Bar Three

Aug 24 - Cleveland, OH - Peabody's

Aug 25 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

Aug 26 - Clifton Park, NY - Northern Lights

Aug 27 - Allentown, PA - Crocodile Rock

Aug 28 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Aug 30 - New York, NY - Highline Ballroom

Aug 31 - Springfield, VA - Jaxx

Sep 01 - Fayetteville, NC - Jesters

Sep 02 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

Sep 03 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

Sep 04 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Sep 06 - New Orleans, LA - The Hanger

Sep 07 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Sep 08 - San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live

Sep 09 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Sep 10 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

Sep 12 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck

Sep 13 - Tempe, AZ - Clubhouse

Sep 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Whisky

Sep 15 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

Sep 16 - Santa Clara, CA - Avalon

Sep 17 - Orangevale, CA - Boardwalk

Sep 20 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

Sep 21 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

See DIAMOND PLATE on tour in the U.S. with WARBRINGER, LAZARUS A.D. AND LANDMINE MARATHON:

3-Oct Key Club - Los Angeles, CA

4-Oct Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

5-Oct Cheyenne Saloon - Las Vegas, NV

6-Oct Club House - Tempe, AZ

8-Oct Poor House - Oklahoma City, OK

9-Oct Emo's - Austin, TX

10-Oct The Hangar - New Orleans, LA

11-Oct Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

12-Oct The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

13-Oct The Casbah - Charlotte, NC

14-Oct Sonar - Baltimore, MD

15-Oct Krug's Place - Frederick, MD

16-Oct The Basement - Kingston, NY

17-Oct Championship Bar and Grill - Trenton, NJ

18-Oct Gramercy Theater - New York, NY

19-Oct Bogie's - Albany, NY

21-Oct Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

22-Oct Broadway Joe - Buffalo, NY

23-Oct Wreck Room - Toronto, ONTARIO

24-Oct Peabody's - Cleveland, OH

25-Oct Vaudeville Mews - Des Moines, IA

26-Oct Station 4 - St. Paul, MN

27-Oct Reggie's Rockclub - Chicago, IL

28-Oct Blondie's - Detroit, MI

29-Oct The Firebird - St. Louis, MO

31-Oct Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

1-Nov The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

4-Nov Funky Weatherbeans - Vancouver, BC

5-Nov El Corazon - Seattle, WA

6-Nov Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

7-Nov Thee Parkside - San Francisco, CA