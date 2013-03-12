The Dillinger Escape Plan Premiere New Song, “Prancer”

The Dillinger Escape Plan, who will performing at the 2013 Revolver Golden Gods, have unleashed a new single, "Prancer."

It's the first taste of their forthcoming album, One of Us Is the Killer, which will be released May 14 on the band's own Party Smasher Inc. imprint in partnership with Sumerian Records in North America.

Check out the song below and let us know what you think in the comments.

"Prancer" is available on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon.

A slew of album pre-order bundle packages is also now live at Merch Connection.