The Dillinger Escape Plan Reveal New-Album Details

The Dillinger Escape Plan will release their new album, One of Us is the Killer, in May.

The album, the band's fifth, will be released by Sumerian Records in North America through The Dillinger Escape Plan's own Party Smasher Inc. imprint.

One of Us is the Killer was recorded in Southern California with producer Steve Evetts (Glassjaw, The Cure, Suicide Silence), with additional production at guitarist/band co-founder Ben Weinman's studio. Mastering will be handled by Tom Baker (Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Beastie Boys).

The band will launch worldwide tours in 2013, beginning with a handful of headlining dates that have just been released (See below).

Upcoming The Dillinger Escape Plan Live Appearances: