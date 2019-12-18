DiMarzio unmasks the Jim Root ClipLock Quick Release Guitar Strap

Slipknot’s Jim Root was recently named (along with band mate Mick Thomson) the best metal guitarist in the world today, and now the electric guitar player also known as #4 can add another notch to his belt - his own DiMarzio ClipLock Quick Release Guitar Strap.

The new Jim Root #4 signature strap, like all DiMarzio ClipLock offerings, features heavy-duty plastic clips that secure to the guitar with bushings, providing super-secure fastening and allowing players to change from one guitar to another with just “a little fingertip pressure.”

The microfiber strap comes in two sizes - standard (adjusts from 43.5 to 63.5 inches) and extra short (39 to 56.5 inches) - and in a choice of either black or white with spooky red Slipknot-esque art.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DiMarzio) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DiMarzio)

The Jim Root #4 ClipLock Quick Release Guitar Strap is available for $29.99. To, um, strap one on, head to DiMarzio.