Dingwall Guitars Announces Super P Standard 4 Bass

More news from last week's Musik Messe in Frankfurt, Germany, which is the European version of NAMM: Dingwall Guitars has announced their new Super P Standard 4 electric bass.

From Dingwall:

The Super P 4 features the same design enhancements as the SP5 but has the lightness, punch and liveliness that only a 4-string can have.

The Super P is a riff on the Classic, but several enhancements have been added:

• Novax Fanned-fret System and specially wound strings for the ultimate in balanced tone and tension from string to string.

• Multi-laminated neck to increase stability and decrease dead-spots.

• Custom Hipshot tuners: lighter weight, greater string angle at the nut.

• Thickness balanced body: better weight distribution and increased mids and resonance.

• Dingwall designed bridge (made by Hipshot): light weight, increases sustain and note clarity.

• Tone-Fusion circuit: blends between a traditional tone cap and a passive mid-cut. Sweep from Super-deep dub tones to aggressive P tones to sweet and modern slap tones -- all passively. Plus it switches itself out of circuit in the center position for the purest path to the output jack possible.

For more information, visit dingwallguitars.com.