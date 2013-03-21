Dio's Complete 'Finding The Sacred Heart: Live In Philly 1986' Concert Coming to CD/DVD

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release a new live Dio CD/DVD/Blu-ray, Finding The Sacred Heart – Live In Philly 1986, on May 28.

The show on the was recorded at the Spectrum in Philadelphia on June 17, 1986, during the second leg of the Sacred Heart tour, which featured new guitarist Craig Goldy.

The show was issued in an edited form, first on VHS and then DVD. For the first time, however, the full concert is being released as a double LP in the original running order and with remastered sound.

The full band lineup for the show is Ronnie James Dio (vocals), Vinny Appice (drums), Jimmy Bain (bass), Craig Goldy (guitar) and Claude Schnell (keyboards).

The release features “Holy Diver,” “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Children,” “Sacred Heart,” “Stand Up And Shout,” “Rainbow In The Dark” and “We Rock” plus other classics from Ronnie James Dio’s career, including “Heaven And Hell,” “Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll” and “Man On The Silver Mountain." You can see the complete track listing below.

Finding The Sacred Heart - Live In Philly 1986 will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD and 2LP. The DVD and Blu-ray versions offer fully restored film footage of the complete concert available for the first time. The audio on the 2CD and double LP is fully remastered. Bonus features (on DVD and Blu-ray) include a Sacred Heart Tour featurette, an interview from 1986 and a separate interview with Dio and Goldy, plus the “Rock ‘n’ Roll Children” music video and a behind-the-scenes feature.

TRACK LISTING:

DVD/Blu-ray/CD:

01. Draco Ignis

02. King Of Rock And Roll

03. Like The Beat Of A Heart

04. Don’t Talk To Strangers

05. Hungry For Heaven

06. Medley: The Last In Line / Children Of The Sea / Holy Diver / The Last In Line (reprise)

07. Drum Solo

08. Heaven And Hell

09. Keyboard Solo

10. Guitar Solo

11. Sacred Heart

12. Medley: Rock ‘n’ Roll Children / Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll / Man On The Silver Mountain / Rock ‘n’ Roll Children (reprise)

13. Time To Burn

14. Stand Up And Shout

15. Rainbow In The Dark

16. We Rock

Vinyl:

Side A: 1) Draco Ignis 2) King Of Rock And Roll 3) Like The Beat Of A Heart 4) Don’t Talk To Strangers 5) Hungry For Heaven 6) Medley: The Last In Line / Children Of The Sea / Holy Diver / The Last In Line (reprise)

Side B: 1) Drum Solo 2) Heaven And Hell 3) Keyboard Solo 4) Guitar Solo

Side C: 1) Sacred Heart 2) Medley: Rock ‘n’ Roll Children / Long Live Rock ‘n’ Roll / Man On The Silver Mountain / Rock ‘n’ Roll Children (reprise)

Side D: 1) Time To Burn 2) Stand Up And Shout 3) Rainbow In The Dark 4) We Rock