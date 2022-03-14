Dolly Parton withdraws from 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations

Country music legend Dolly Parton announced today that she is withdrawing her nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In a note posted to her social media accounts, Parton said that, though she's "extremely flattered and grateful" for the nomination, she doesn't feel that she's "earned [the] right" to be inducted.

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she said, before adding that she's open to being nominated and inducted into the Rock Hall in the future.

"I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll record at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do.

"My husband," Parton added, "is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

2022 marked the first time Parton had ever been nominated for inclusion into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a distinction she shared with fellow 2022 nominees Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Beck, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Other artists on the nomination ballot this year are Rage Against the Machine, Fela Kuti, the New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Devo, Kate Bush, MC5, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest.

From now through April 29, the public can also participate in the selection process by voting at the Rock Hall's website or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. The public's top five artists will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.

The 2022 inductees will be announced in May, while the induction ceremony will take place this fall.