Rage Against The Machine, Judas Priest, Eminem, Pat Benatar, New York Dolls nominated for induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

17 artists are up for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, the organization announced today.

Among the artists on the ballot this year are Rage Against the Machine, Fela Kuti, the New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Devo, Kate Bush, MC5, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest.

Making the nominee list for the first time, meanwhile, is an eclectic group that includes hip-hop legends (Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest), new-wave hitmakers (Duran Duran), a country superstar (Dolly Parton), an alt-rock non-conformist (Beck), and two hugely successful singer/songwriters (Lionel Richie and Carly Simon).

Nominees are voted on by a voting body that includes over 1,000 artists, historians and music industry figures.

Starting today, through April 29, the public can also participate in the selection process by voting at the Rock Hall's website or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. The public's top five artists will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.

The 2022 inductees will be announced in May, while the induction ceremony will take place this fall, though the date and venue have yet to be announced as of press time.

2021's ceremony saw the induction of the Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren, and the posthumous awarding of the Musical Excellence Award to late Ozzy Osbourne electric guitar player Randy Rhoads.

For more info on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum, ballot and induction ceremony, stop by Rock Hall.