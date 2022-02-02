Trending

Rage Against The Machine, Judas Priest, Eminem, Pat Benatar, New York Dolls nominated for induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

By published

Beck, Devo, MC5, Fela Kuti, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon are among the other artists up for induction in 2022

(from left) Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine and the New York Dolls performing onstage
(Image credit: Pete Cronin/Redferns, Gustavo A. Munoz/LatinContent/Getty Images, Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

17 artists are up for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, the organization announced today.

Among the artists on the ballot this year are Rage Against the Machine, Fela Kuti, the New York Dolls, Dionne Warwick, Devo, Kate Bush, MC5, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest.

Making the nominee list for the first time, meanwhile, is an eclectic group that includes hip-hop legends (Eminem, A Tribe Called Quest), new-wave hitmakers (Duran Duran), a country superstar (Dolly Parton), an alt-rock non-conformist (Beck), and two hugely successful singer/songwriters (Lionel Richie and Carly Simon).

Nominees are voted on by a voting body that includes over 1,000 artists, historians and music industry figures.

Starting today, through April 29, the public can also participate in the selection process by voting at the Rock Hall's website or at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. The public's top five artists will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 inductees.

The 2022 inductees will be announced in May, while the induction ceremony will take place this fall, though the date and venue have yet to be announced as of press time. 

2021's ceremony saw the induction of the Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren, and the posthumous awarding of the Musical Excellence Award to late Ozzy Osbourne electric guitar player Randy Rhoads.

For more info on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum, ballot and induction ceremony, stop by Rock Hall.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.