Guitarists cry ‘fake news’ at Donald Trump’s alarmingly inaccurate whammy bar on new NFT cards

By Matt Parker
published

Trump’s art team really does not understand tremolo systems

Donald Trump playing guitar NFT
(Image credit: NFT INT LLC)

Donald Trump has drawn condemnation from guitar players after his most recent NFT release featured an image depicting the former president wearing leathers and playing an electric guitar equipped with a nonsensical tremolo system.  

The images were featured in the second round of Trump’s digital trading card drop, priced at $99 a card, which saw all 38,000+ NFTs sell-out in a day. However, despite their commercial success, some of the images have drawn derision from the guitar community.

A closer look at the pictures reveals the 45th president is playing a red Gibson ES-style hollow body guitar, with a Floyd Rose-like tremolo arm that appears to extend directly from a Tune-O-Matic-like hardtail bridge (essentially, making it a useless lever).

See more

The guitar appears in two entirely normal images – one in which the president is standing in front of a giant illuminated ‘45’ sign before a gold mic stand and another in which Trump is riding a motorcycle clad in stars and stripes trousers.

“It brings me no joy to inform you of this,” wrote one Twitter user. “But the trem arm on the guitar in Trump's NFT is not technically accurate. That guitar would have a Bigsby tremolo, or a Vibramate add-on. It's also not a Floyd Rose as there's no evidence of a Floyd bridge or locking nut. FAKE NEWS.”

See more

The images appear to share many common elements, which along with the inaccurate tremolo system, has us wondering if they were created using AI. 

Either way, it seems no-one on the president’s team or the NFT licensees caught this slip-up before publication. Do the Republican primaries now hang in the balance? History will decide.

One thing we will predict, though, is a new line from Chibson USA: “Introducing the Trump-O-Matic – the whammy bar for hardtail guitars...” (Made in 'GINA).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a staff writer for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.