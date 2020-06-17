Donate to organizations fighting racial injustice and Gator Co. will give you a free special-edition "Unity" guitar strap

Gator Co. recently pivoted from producing guitar cases and related accessories to cranking out music-themed fabric masks for those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the Florida-based company is turning its attention to another urgent matter, partnering with artists Beatriz and Bianca Williams to create a guitar strap that will be given away with donations to organizations fighting racial injustice and prejudice.

Gator will provide a free, special-edition Levy’s "Unity" guitar strap for every donation over $25 made to the NAACP Legal and Defense Fund, Center for Economic Inclusion, ACLU, Equal Justice Initiative or Color of Change.

Said Gator Founder and CEO Crystal Morris, “This affects every human being, regardless of race, and we have a responsibility to ourselves and others to be better.

“Gator is committed to being part of the change. We do not want to sit on the sidelines as observers. We want to use our voice to spark conversations that lead to change. We all have a choice. Let’s choose to rise together.”

Added Beatriz and Bianca Williams, "The design of the strap represents our nation and the values we should live by – justice, respect, kindness, peace, unity, equality, and love for all, no matter the color of your skin.

“It provides an abstract view of a deconstructed flag, demonstrating how our nation is pulled apart by racism. The inspirational words on the back highlight the values and actions that will bring our nation together in solidarity and strength.”

For those interested in receiving a strap, head to one of the above organizations and make a donation. Then complete a short order form at Levy’s Leathers.