Guitar case company Gator is making music-themed masks and filters for those in need

Florida-based guitar case company Gator Co. is offering a line of music-themed fabric masks for those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new masks feature a 100% cotton outer layer and organic cotton jersey knit inner layer, as well as a pocket for replaceable filters.

There’s also an adjustable straps for a secure fit, a felt replacement filter and instructions to make replaceable filters.

Five patterns, including two music-themed patterns, are available.

The masks are machine washable and reusable and are made in and distributed from the U.S.

(Image credit: Gator Co.)

"The demand for masks is very serious," said Crystal Morris, Gator Co. founder and CEO.

"I read the media reports and researched ways we can help with the mask shortage. We needed to respond, and we have the capabilities to make a positive impact. And we wanted to stick to our music roots with a few fun music patterns. We’re excited to be able to help in any way as we all rally to get through this."

The masks and filters are available for $19.99, with sales proceeds going towards the donation of masks and filters to those in need. Replacement filters are offered in a three-pack for $9.99.

For more information, head to Gator Co.