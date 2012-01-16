Down Reveal Track Listing for "Very Pure Doom Metal" EP

It looks like Down are keeping true to their promise of recording a series of EPs this year instead of a full-length album. The band has indicated that each EP will feature a different style, and according to lead singer Phil Anselmo, the first one will be "a very pure doom metal record."

Writing on the band's Facebook page, the group announced the track listing of the new EP, although no release timetable is available just yet.

For our recent interview with Down guitarists Pepper Keenan and Jimmy Bower, head here.

Track Listing (In No Particular Order)

"Levitation"

"Witchtripper"

"The Misfortune Teller"

"The Curse Is A Lie"

"Open Coffins"

"This Work Is Timeless"