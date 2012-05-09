Dr. John and Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Debut "Revolution" Music Video

Today, NPR debuted the new music video for "Revolution" from Dr. John's new album, Locked Down, which was produced by Black Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach, who also plays on the album.

The album, which was released April 3 via Nonesuch, earned the highest-charting debut of Dr. John's 50-plus-year career.

"I wanted to surround (Dr. John) with younger guys. To test him a bit," Auerbach told NPR. "I also wanted him to talk from the Mac Rebennack [Dr. John's real name] perspective, lyrically. I didn't want him to talk from the Dr. John perspective."

The video, which was directed by Reid Long, offers a behind-the-scenes look at Dr. John's recent three weekend residency at BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music), where he performed with guests including Blind Boys of Alabama, Ivan Neville, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Irma Thomas.

The residency also included a live performance of Locked Down with Auerbach, to which The New York Times responded: "Physical and spiritual, earthly and supernatural, a memento mori and a promise of transcendence - all were aspects of Dr. John’s music for the night."

