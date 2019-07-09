DragonForce Announce New North American and U.K. Tour Dates

DragonForce have announced new North American and U.K. live dates for 2019.

The shows kick off October 1 in Tucson, Arizona and wrap November 14 in Newcastle, England. Support in North America will come from Dance with the Dead and Starkill, while McRocklin & Hutch will join the band in the U.K.

DragonForce are currently recording their eighth studio album, which is scheduled for release in 2019 via Metal Blade.

You can check out the full list of dates below.

DragonForce with Dance with the Dead and Starkill

10/01 - Encore - Tucson, AZ

10/02 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

10/03 - Vinyl @ Hard Rock - Las Vegas, NV

10/04 - Strummers - Fresno, CA

10/05 - Cargo - Reno, NV

10/06 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR

10/07 - Hollywood Theater - Vancouver, BC

10/08 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

10/11 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

10/12 - Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

10/13 - Megacruise - Los Angeles, CA, USA (DragonForce only)

DragonForce with McRocklin & Hutch:

11/02 - Liquid Rooms - Edinburgh

11/03 - Welly - Hull

11/04 - Stylus - Leeds

11/05 - Academy 2 - Manchester

11/06 - Institute - Birmingham

11/08 - Forum - London

11/09 - The Waterfront - Norwich

11/11 - Engine Rooms - Southampton

11/12 - Tramshed - Cardiff

11/13 - Roadmember - Northampton

11/14 - Northumbria Institute - Newcastle