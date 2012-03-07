DragonForce Offering Free Download of New Song, "Fallen World"

English power metal band Dragonforce are offering fans a free download of their new song, "Fallen World." The track, which the band calls the fastest they've ever done, can be downloaded here (requires email signup.)

"Fallen World" comes from the band's upcoming new album, The Power Within, which is due out April 17.

"This time around we've really brought our metal side to the surface and made some of the best music of our career," said guitarist Herman Li. "From the fastest song we've ever recorded ['Fallen World'] to the slower songs, and some things you would never expect from us, this is by far the most diverse DragonForce album yet."

The Power Within marks the band's first album with vocalist Marc Hudson.