Dream Theater Announce Album Title, Track Listing

As we reported yesterday, the new Dream Theater album is set for a September release through Roadrunner Records. Now, Dream Theater have officially announced the title of their new album: A Dramatic Turn of Events. It will be released Sept. 13. The band will support the album with a world tour.

Of the new album, vocalist James LaBrie said, "In the grand scheme of Dream Theater's career, the last several months have been such an incredibly positive, fulfilling and rewarding experience. The new songs and sound has never been so spirited or rejuvenating. I cannot wait for every one of our fans to sink their audio senses into this batch of tunes."

This will be Dream Theater's first album without original drummer and founding member, Mike Portnoy, who parted ways with the band last year.

The recent announcement that drummer Mike Mangini would be replacing Portnoy caused such fanfare that Mangini was a trending topic on Twitter, second only to England's royal wedding.

Track Listing for A Dramatic Turn of Events: