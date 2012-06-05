Dream Theater Post Winning Entry from "Lost Not Forgotten" Video Contest

Progressive metal icons Dream Theater recently put out the call for fans to send in their videos for the band's song "Lost Not Forgotten," off their latest album, A Dramatic Turn of Events.

Yesterday, the band announced the winning video, which you can view below.

"First of all we'd like to say thank you and congratulations to all of you who participated in the contest," said the band in an official statement. "We were so inspired to see such creative and artistic entries, and choosing a winner was not an easy task! We are happy to announce that the winning video comes from Byunghoon Lee from South Korea!

"The visual elements and effects as well as the way it was carefully synchronized so accurately with the music made this one stand out to all of us. Now we look forward to seeing your awesome video on the screens behind us as we perform 'Lost Not Forgotten' during the upcoming Dream Theater North American tour. Congratulations!"

Dream Theater will kick off the second North American leg of their tour in support of A Dramatic Turn of Events on June 15 in Rochester, New York.