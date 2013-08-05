Dream Theater Streaming New Single, "The Enemy Inside"

Dream Theater are streaming "The Enemy Inside," the first single from their upcoming self-titled album, today at USA Today.

You can check out the new track RIGHT HERE. Be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments!

Be sure to check out the single's cover artwork below.

Dream Theater, which is scheduled to be released September 24 via Roadrunner Records, will feature nine new tracks. The album, the band's 12th, is the followup to 2011's A Dramatic Turn of Events.

In other DT-related news, Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy — now in the Winery Dogs with Richie Kotzen and Billy Sheehan — recently discussed the idea of rejoining his former bandmates. As Portnoy told Radio Futuro, getting back with Dream Theater is something he'd do "in a heartbeat," adding that it would be an unlikely turn of events.

"I would do it in a heartbeat," he kicked off (via Music Radar). "They are the ones that have closed the door on it. I've only needed a break, and I've had that break."

"So I'm ready, willing and able. But I honestly don't think they ever will; they've closed their door on it and I think they're too headstrong in having to prove themselves without me. So I wouldn't count on it. But my door is always open."