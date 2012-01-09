At the Drive-In Set to Reunite After 11 Years

At the Drive-In -- the seminal post-hardcore act featuring future Mars Volta members Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodriguez Lopez -- are officially set to reunite after 11 years, according to Alternative Press.

While the band hasn't confirmed any immediate plans, they have launched a brand-new website and Twitter account.

A message on the new website reads: "To whom it may concern: At the Drive-In will be breaking their 11 year silence. THIS STATION IS... NOW... OPERATIONAL."

At the Drive-In's last studio release was 2000's Relationship of Command.