The Black Keys, Radiohead to Headline First Two Nights of Coachella

It's that time of the year again: Time to announce the headliners for Coachella and watch the ticket prices to anywhere within 500 miles of Indio, California, skyrocket for mid-April.

The Black Keys and Radiohead are set to headline Friday and Saturday night of the festival respectively, with appearances also coming from Bon Iver, At the Drive-In, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum and more. You can check out the full line-up below.

As soon as At the Drive-In announced that they were reuniting yesterday, the rumor mill fired up about an impending Coachella performance, and only a day later, we have confirmation. The Texas post-hardcore act will play both Sunday nights of the festival, April 15 and 22.