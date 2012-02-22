At the Drive-In Have No Plans for New Album

At the Drive-In fans who were hoping the band's reunion would lead to a new album might want to sit down for this one.

Speaking to Kerrang! recently, guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez said definitively that there would be no new At the Drive-In album.

"Will there be a new album? No, no, no," he said. "At The Drive-In is more of a nostalgia thing – it's songs we wrote when we were all in our 20s and we're doing a couple of shows."

Of course, there will still be new music from Omar Rodrigueze-Lopez and his ATDI bandmate Cedric Bixler-Zavala in the form of a new Mars Volta album, Noctourniquet, which is due out on March 27.